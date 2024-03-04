Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): As many as 601 roads including 5 national highways are closed and 1,436 electricity supply schemes are hampered due to a fresh spell of snowfall in the state.

As per the data available from the State Disaster Management Authority, "601 roads including 5 national Highways are closed and 1436 electricity supply schemes are hampered and 124 water supply schemes are also disrupted due to snowfall in the region."

Earlier, an avalanche struck Lahaul's Tandi Bridge on Sunday, partially burying shops in the area.

Fortunately, no casualties or major losses were reported in the incident.

The incident prompted swift action from local authorities, who are assessing the damage and reinforcing safety measures. (ANI)

