Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): A total of eighty-three tourists stuck up in Triund hill station due to heavy rains were rescued on Sunday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Dharamshala informed.

SDM, Dharamshala, Shilpi Beakta told ANI that the administration had received a call at around 1:30 pm after which they communicated with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

"Initially, we got information that 11 people have been stuck up in Triund and around 5 pm, our rescue team reached there. But, our team then told us that there were a total of 83 people," the SDM said.

The SDM further informed that all 83 people have been rescued safely and no one was injured.

"The 11 who had sent us a distress call were rescued safely; apart from them, 72 others have also been rescued safely. No one was injured or hurt and they all were from different states," the SDM said.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre informed about the incident in its bulletin

"11 tourists are stranded at Triund. There are six females and five males, all hailing from Punjab. The information has been shared with SDRF and Home guards. The team of SDRF has rushed to the spot," the bulletin stated.

"Message received from DSP SDRF. All persons stranded at Triund were rescued by the SDRF team. In addition to this, there were 72 other tourists also who were rescued by the SDRF Team," the bulletin further stated. (ANI)

