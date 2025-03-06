Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly is set to commence on March 10, with extensive security measures being put in place to ensure law and order during the proceedings. Ahead of the session, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania chaired a high-level security meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials, assembly staff, the local police commissioner, the deputy commissioner, and the municipal commissioner, along with officials from various departments. The discussions focused on maintaining security and ensuring a smooth and peaceful session.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasized the importance of such security reviews before every session.

"As you know, before each session, various formal meetings are held. Similarly, today's security meeting was conducted to ensure that law and order are maintained. We invite senior officials from the police and district administration, including the district magistrate and the superintendent of police (SP), to coordinate security arrangements," Pathania stated.

The Budget Session will run from March 10 to March 28, with 15 sittings scheduled. Given the significance of the session, authorities are taking extra precautions to manage security inside and outside the assembly premises.

"The Assembly Budget Session will begin on March 10 and continue until March 28, with 15 sittings planned. Maintaining peace and order in the Assembly is our top priority. Proper security measures are being put in place to ensure a smooth session. People also visit the assembly to meet government representatives, and we will ensure that no one faces any inconvenience during this period," said Pathania.

The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is expected to witness significant debates and discussions on key policy matters. With security being a top concern, the administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a peaceful and well-managed session. (ANI)

