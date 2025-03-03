Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday in its meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu approved the draft Governor's address to be delivered on the inaugural day of the 8th session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on March 10.

The Cabinet gave its approval to table the report 2023-24 of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in the budget session.

The Cabinet also decided to create and fill 145 posts in different categories, including 66 posts in newly upgraded Municipal Corporations, 3 in newly upgraded Municipal Councils, 70 posts in newly created Nagar Panchayats, and six posts in the Directorate of Urban Development department.

It did not create and fill two senior resident doctor posts in the department of Gastroenterology at Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties, Chamiana, Shimla.

The Cabinet approved the conversion of all the traditional Katha Bhatti'es into Katha Bhatti with IBR boilers, and they would mandatorily have to register with the Chief Inspector of Boilers of the State. IBR boilers would be allowed to process khairwood with bark in the range between 5435 to 7500 quintals in the entire year. (ANI)

