Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Himachal cabinet approved the Governor's address to the Assembly in the upcoming Budget Session at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu on Friday.

The Budget Session of the Assembly will get underway on February 14.

According to official sources, the Cabinet also gave its nod to the framing of Rules of Business and Procedure in the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog.

The cabinet, under the chairmanship of CM Sukhu, also cleared a proposal to constitute the Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine the legal aspects of the results held up on account of the ongoing police inquiry into the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in Hamirpur.

The sub-committee is to be led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be the the other members of the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

"The cabinet also cleared the formation of a Cabinet Sub Committee to review the land allotted to different departments along with those leased out and rendered unutilised for long. Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani will be the other members of the Cabinet Sub Committee," Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who will lead the sub-panel, told reporters on Friday.

It also decided to constitute another Cabinet Sub Committee under the chairmanship of Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh to review unutilised vacant buildings of various departments. Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will be the other members of the panel.

The Cabinet also approved the opening of a Sub Divisional Office (Civil) at Baddi in Solan district, as well as block development offices at Patta in the Solan district and Palampur in Kangra district, on Friday.

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal to fill up five posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services by way of direct recruitment based on HPAS Combined Competitive Examination.

It also gave its nod to filling up nine posts of 'A' Class Tehsildar and 19 posts of 'A' Class Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department.

The Cabinet also decided to create a new Patwar circle at Jharmajri in Baddi tehsil of Solan district, along with the creation of requisite posts.

It decided to fill up seven posts of different categories in the Planning Department through direct recruitment and six posts of different categories for Assistant Tourism Development Offices at Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti for the smooth functioning of these offices.

It also decided to fill up four posts of District Child Protection Officers under the 'Mission Vatsalya Scheme'. (ANI)

