Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 27 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was hospitalised in Shimla after complaining of abdominal pain was flown the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the national capital for a check-up, officials said.

The Chief Minister's health is stable, according to officials at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMC) where he was admitted late on Wednesday night.

"There is nothing serious. The CM has been shifted to AIIMS for a second opinion by the doctors there. His health is stable," said Naresh Chauhan, principal media advisor to the Himachal Chief Minister.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chauhan said, "Chief Minister Sukhu was brought to the IGMC after he complained of a stomach ache. Medical examinations detected a stomach infection."

Chauhan said that chief minister had been travelling extensively to different parts of the state and his health could have deteriorated after having something, said the official.

Doctors at the IGMC had advised the chief minister to rest had kept him under observation in the hospital. "There is nothing critical, he is fine and stable," Chauhan said earlier. (ANI)

