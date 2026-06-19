India News | Himachal CM Asks HPU to Undertake Research in Green Hydrogen Sector

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects in Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, on Friday.

He inaugurated the multi-faculty building phase III, constructed at a cost of Rs 10.09 crore. "This building would have three academic floors and Computer-cum-CBT Lab besides a parking facility", a statement said.

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He also inaugurated the newly established CBT Lab. "It would also go a long way in expanding teaching capacity and supporting digital learning initiatives," it added.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new academic block to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.25 crore. "It will have five storeys with parking and new classrooms and academic space accommodating the increased student intake," it added.

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Following this, the Chief Minister reviewed various schemes and projects of Himachal Pradesh University.

"He said that the state government was providing every possible support to strengthen the University and is granting aid of Rs 150 crore annually for its development. He said that these initiatives would strengthen the infrastructure, digital transformation and academic excellence in the University," it added.

Recalling his association with the institution, he said, 'I myself was a student of Himachal Pradesh University, but there has been a significant transformation over the years.'

He emphasised the need to equip students with the skills and knowledge required to meet future challenges, it added.

CM Sukhu further said that the state government was actively promoting clean and green energy initiatives. "In this direction, Himachal Pradesh's first Green Hydrogen Project was being established at Nalagarh in Solan district," it added.

He urged the University to undertake research in the field of green hydrogen, highlighting its immense potential for the state, it said.

He said that Himachal provides ecological services worth nearly Rs 90,000 crore to the nation. "However, the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) under the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission is expected to result in an annual loss of Rs. 8,000 to 10,000 crore to the state. Despite this challenge, he expressed confidence in the government's ability to address the situation with determination," it added.

The Chief Minister said that while the state government continues to assert and safeguard the rights of Himachal, "it is equally important to utilise available resources effectively in the larger interest of the state"

He added that the government was implementing several transformative measures aimed at making Himachal a self-reliant and economically sustainable state, it added.

The Chief Minister said that the Computer -cum- CBT Lab would facilitate the youth of Shimla district to appear for their computer tests of various examinations at HPU, being conducted by the HP Rajya Chayan Aayog, "otherwise they have to go to other districts to appear for their computer-related examinations"

He said that about 250 youths could avail this facility in this CBT Lab. (ANI)

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