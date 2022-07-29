Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over two pilots' demise in the IAF MiG-21 fighter Jet crash near Barmer in Rajasthan.

Pilot Mohit, who died in the crash, hailed from the state's Mandi district.

The Chief Minister said that their exemplary services to the nation would always be remembered. "The people of the state are with the family of martyr Mohit in this hour of grief," he added.

Thakur also prayed for peace to the departed souls and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"A twin-seater Mig-21 trainer aircraft of the IAF was airborne for a training sortie from Utarlai air base in Rajasthan this evening. Around 9:10 pm, the aircraft met with an accident near Barmer. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries," the IAF said in a tweet.

The IAF also expressed deep regret at the loss of lives and said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to probe into the matter."

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on the crash of the fighter aircraft in Barmer. The Air Chief briefed him about the incident in detail. (ANI)

