Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today flagged off 18 e-taxis from his official residence, Oakover, under the Rajiv Gandhi Swarozgaar Start-up Yojna (RGSSY).

The beneficiaries include four youths from Shimla, three each from Kangra and Kinnaur, two each from Chamba and Kullu, and one each from Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Protests: Assam Government Bans Mobile Internet in Baksa District After Violence During Transfer of Accused (Watch Videos).

The State Government provided a total subsidy of Rs. 1.28 crore for the purchase of these e-taxis. Under the scheme, the Government offers a 50 per cent subsidy on e-taxi purchases, and so far, Rs. 5.64 crore has been disbursed to 79 eligible youth across the State, a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the initiative would not only provide gainful employment to the youth but also would ensure an assured income for five years by attaching these e-taxis with government departments and corporations, with a provision for a two-year extension.

Also Read | Sunjay Kapur Legal Dispute: Judge Tears Into Priya Sachdev Kapur's Flimsy Defence.

He added that this step would also help reduce the financial burden of the State. During the current financial year, the Government has already provided Rs. 2.72 crore as subsidy for 40 eligible youth under this scheme, stated the Chief Minister.

Highlighting the Government's commitment to green initiatives, the Chief Minister stated that Rs. 66.41 crore has been allocated for the purchase of electric vehicles in the current financial year, reinforcing the State's efforts to preserve the environment and make Himachal Pradesh a Green State. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)