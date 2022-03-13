Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur performed inaugurations and foundation stones of 21 developmental projects worth about Rs 265 crore at Bijhari for Barsar Assembly constituency of Hamirpur district on Sunday.

While addressing a mammoth public meeting at Bijhari, the Chief Minister said that the four years tenure of the present state government have been full of achievements and accomplishments despite almost two years being adversely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attributing these achievements to the "active" support of the people of the State and "benevolence of the central leadership."

The Chief Minister also credited the success of the vaccination to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Himachal Pradesh also emerged as a champion in the vaccination campaign and now was pioneering vaccinating the youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years.

Thakur said that he announced in the Budget 2022-23 to reduce the age limit for old-age pension, irrespective of income to 60 years for all. He said that women in the age group 60 to 65 years would also be entitled to an old-age pension without any income limit.

At the event, he said that 7.50 lakh beneficiaries would now benefit from old-age pension schemes and an amount of Rs 1,300 crore would be spent on it. He said that the State Government has decided that "Zero Billing" would be done for consumption of up to 60 units benefitting about 4.50 lakh consumers. He also said that cheaper electricity would also be provided at the subsidized rate of Re 1 per unit to benefit over 7 lakh consumers consuming between 61 to 125 units.

The Chief Minister performed Puja at Baba Balaknath temple at Deothsidh. He also inaugurated Rs 10.34 crore Langar Bhawan at the temple.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur thanked the Chief Minister for inaugurating and laying foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 263 crore in Barsar Vidhan Sabha area today. He said that developmental projects worth crores of rupees have been sanctioned for the State by the Union Government, which includes drinking water projects worth crores of rupees. He also said that it was due to the strong leadership provided by PM Modi that India was poised to emerge as a "world leader'. (ANI)

