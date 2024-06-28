Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of 10 MW solar power project at Aghlor in Kutlehar Assembly Constituency of Una district on Friday.

To be constructed in an area of 19 hectares, this project would be completed within three months and would generate 22.73 million unit power every year, thereby generating rupees eight crore as income to the state coffers. This project will also help in reducing 791 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The Chief Minister said that this was the second solar power project in Una district after 32 MW Pekhubela projects which was completed within a record time of six months and would generate income of Rs 20 crore.

He said that despite being a power plus state, Himachal Pradesh purchases electricity from open market between the months from October to March by spending around Rs. 1500 crore, as the power production in the hydro electric projects minimizes during winters due to receding water level in rivers.

Sukhu said the state government has signed an agreement with the Oil India Company for production green hydrogen and emphasis was being laid on harnessing solar energy. The government was also encouraging harnessing solar power in the private sector as well and the target had been fixed to harness 200 MW solar energy in one year.

He said that the state was getting only 12 percent royalty in hydro power projects which was not sufficient. Although SJVNL wanted to install solar power project at Aghlor but the state government decided to commission it at its own. The government was resolute to manage finances for various developmental projects and make them self-reliant, said the Chief Minister.

He said that the previous BJP government under the Chief Ministership of Jai Ram Thakur plundered the resources of the state while the present government was striving hard to safeguard it.

Remarkable decisions had been taken up during the last one and half a year for welfare of the people and these steps had also resulted in earning an additional income of Rs. 2200 crore. The state government had restored OPS to its employees and the women were being provided Rs. 1500 per month.

He added that Rs. 18,000 would be provided per annum to women under Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana.

The Chief Minister said that the BJP conspired to destabilize the elected government in the state but people of the state have rejected the politics of horse-trading.

Sukhu said that people were asking independent MLA's why they submitted their resignation when they were not feeling comfortable with the Congress government. He added that the people of the state would again teach them a lesson in the bye-election.

He thanked the people of the area for their whole hearted support to the Congress candidate Vivek Sharma in Kutlehar bypsoll. MLA Vivek Sharma thanked the Chief Minister for the foundation stone of 10 MW solar power project in Kutlehar Assembly Constituency. (ANI)

