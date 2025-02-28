Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday met Congress incharge Rajani Ashokrao Patil at the state party office in Shimla.

During his meeting, CM Sukhu held discussions with Patil over various party-related matters.

Patil has been appointed as the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. Her visit to Himachal Pradesh comes after the dissolution of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

Patil, who is on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, was also welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress leaders Pratibha Singh and Vidit Chaudhary, cabinet ministers and other senior party leaders.

She assured that she would remain in Shimla for discussions with government officials, ministers, former ministers, and other stakeholders before finalising the restructuring process for HPCC.

Speaking to ANI, Patil dismissed concerns about the Congress in the state being "paralysed" and reaffirmed, "Our workers are standing strong and working tirelessly for the party. The organisation will only be strengthened further," she said.

A public hearing was held at the Circuit House in the Mandi district earlier.

"Solving every problem of the public is our duty as well as priority. Public hearing is becoming a powerful medium for listening to people's problems and resolving them quickly," Sukhu posted on X.

On Thursday, Sukhu formally inaugurated the week-long International Shivratri Mahotsav 2025 in Mandi at the historic Paddal Ground.

The fair showcases a blend of religious rituals, cultural performances, and traditional festivities, drawing visitors and devotees from far and wide.

Sukhu also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for nine development projects worth Rs 46.82 crore in Mandi, benefiting the Drang and Sadar assembly constituencies, said a press statement.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs 5.28 crore upgradation and strengthening work at Sub Market Yard, Takoli and Rs. 12.44 crore bridge over river Uhl at Kamand on Mandi-Kamand-Kataula-Bajaura road in the Drang assembly segment. (ANI)

