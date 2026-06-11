India News | Himachal CM Sukhu Condoles Death of Seafarer Aditya Sharma in Attack on MT Settebello Vessel

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has condoled the death of Aditya Sharma, a seafarer on a Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello in an attack at the Strait of Hormuz.

The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and said that the state government stands firmly with them in this hour of distress. He directed the district administration to provide all possible help to the family, according to a release from the Himachal government.

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He prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

In an X post, Sukhu said, "I am deeply grieved by the demise of Aditya Sharma ji, a resident of Galor in my assembly constituency Nadaun, in the attack on the commercial vessel 'MT Stet Ebello' near the Omani coast close to the Strait of Hormuz. May God grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the bereaved family in this hour of immense sorrow. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved family."

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The family of Aditya Kumar has appealed to government officials to repatriate his mortal remains.

A total of 24 Indian crew members were onboard MT Settebello, and officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three died in the alleged US attack. Aditya Sharma, a native of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was serving as a deck cadet on the vessel.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma's father, Rajesh Sharma, demanded a formal investigation into the ship's captain and the circumstances that led to the death of his son, along with two crew members."I appeal to MP Anurag Thakur, CM Sukhu, EAM Dr S Jaishankar and PM Modi to help me get the mortal remains of my child. I want to know what the circumstances were that led to the death of three people. It must be investigated why the Captain of the ship decided to take the ship towards the risk zone?

Sharma's cousin requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Shipping, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur to expedite the return of his mortal remains.

Sharma's cousin raised sharp questions regarding accountability for the alleged US attack that claimed the lives of three crew members, and also demanded transparency, asking whether the crew had been informed beforehand that the vessel would be sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed his death along with two other people. Who is accountable for this? Will the US govt take responsibility for it? An attack on a commercial vessel is against humanity. I request the Ministry of Shipping, our MP Anurag Thakur, CM Sukhu and PM Modi to bring back the mortal remains of our family member as soon as possible...Why did the Captain of the ship not stop the vessel? Did the ship company take written consent from crew members whether or not they were willing to sail through the Strait of Hormuz? Did the Master try to deboard the seafarers who don't want to sail through the Strait of Hormuz?" he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) efforts are underway to bring the mortal remains of three crew members to India at the earliest.

Responding to questions during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the attack on MT Jalveer was carried out by the US Navy operating in the region.

"These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged," Jaiswal said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)