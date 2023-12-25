Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the newly constructed Rs. 47.36 crore Sanjauli-Dhalli tunnel spanning 154.22 metres in Shimla on Monday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the progress of the tunnel was going at a snail's pace during the previous BJP government, but his government expedited its construction work, due to which it was completed within one year.

"The state government has directed all departments to adhere to the time-bound completion of each project, as the government aims to maximise benefits for the people of the state at the earliest," CM Sukhu said.

The existing Dhalli Tunnel, dating back to 1852, served as a single-lane passage and had surpassed its design life, causing persistent traffic congestion. The inauguration of the new tunnel marks a strategic move to alleviate these issues and provide smoother transportation for residents and tourists alike.

The Chief Minister said, "Tourism, a key industry in Himachal Pradesh, stands to benefit significantly from the improved connectivity. The tunnel, strategically positioned on the route to popular destinations like Kufri, Naldehra, Tattapani, Narkanda, and Chail, will ease the movement of tourists and contribute to the region's economic growth. The state government is committed to modernising its infrastructure, promoting tourism and addressing the needs of both residents and visitors."

CM Sukhu said the new tunnel is the most viable and sustainable solution to reduce congestion on Shimla's circular road. Beyond its infrastructural advantages, the project is expected to generate local employment opportunities and foster increased social interaction in the region. He said the old tunnel would also be renovated.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, MLA Harish Janartha and Mayor Shimla Surender Chauhan were also present, amongst others. (ANI)

