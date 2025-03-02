Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Police Department to initiate a massive crackdown to dismantle the drug network in a mission mode for the next six months.

While presiding over a high-level meeting of senior officers of Police and other departments here today, the Chief Minister instructed to take stringent action against the drug peddlers and categorically stated that no one involved in the drug trade will be spared.

Taking a firm stand against the drug traffickers, Sukhu also ordered strict action against the government employees found to be involved in such illegal activities. He said, "Government employees against whom concrete evidence of drug smuggling has been found will be terminated from the service."

Sukhu emphasised the need to implement the PIT-NDPS Act in letter and spirit to ensure stern action against drug peddlers. He asked the officers, "Why is there a delay in processing the PIT-NDPS cases? Review all the cases within one week and dispose of them." He said that the present State Government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace, according to a release.

He said that the properties of the drug peddlers and their associates must be attached and directed the Police Department to investigate the bank accounts of the suspects. He said that Anti Narcotics Task Force would be strengthened and additionally, a Special Task Force would also be notified to combat the drug menace headed by a senior police officer.

Reiterating his commitment to secure the future of the youth and eradicating the drug abuse from the State, the Chief Minister said that he will personally monitor the anti-drug campaign on a regular basis. He also instructed the Police Department to conduct mapping of drug peddlers and victims upto the panchayat level and submit the report by 15th March 2025.

He said that Panchayat representatives and Nambardars would also be roped in to combat this menace. He asked the senior Police Officers to ensure stern action against the police officers who are reluctant to register cases in drug trafficking. He further directed the police officers to take all the NDPS cases to their logical end and conduct a vigorous forward and backward linkage of the cases to uproot the entire drug network.

The Chief Minister said that the state Government would make efforts to establish Special Courts to fast-track NDPS cases and strictly enforce Parole provisions. He said that the State Government would introduce the HP Anti-Drug Act in the upcoming budget session of Vidhan Sabha, which will clearly differentiate between victims and drug peddlers.

He said that the State Government is also establishing a state-of-the-art rehabilitation centre for the victims in Kotla Behar of Sirmaur district.

Sukhu also directed the enhancement of vigilance in Pharmaceutical Companies and said that licenses would be cancelled for companies involved in the illegal sale of psychotropic drugs. He said that FIRs would be registered against such companies, and renewal of the licenses would not be allowed. He also stressed the launching of a massive awareness campaign against drug abuse in the State so that people could be aware of the ill effects of drugs. (ANI)

