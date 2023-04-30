Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hosted a dinner for the dignitaries, who are attending a two-day North Zone-II Regional Conference on Saturday evening in Shimla, said an official statement.

Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh, CPS, Sunder Singh Thakur and Ram Kumar Chaudhary, Principal Advisor (IT) Gokul Butail and Chief Secretary, Prabodh Saxena were also present on the occasion amongst others, the statement added.

CM Sukhu inaugurated North Zone-II Regional Conference on 'Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology', said a press release.

The use of technology in the judicial system can ensure transparency, productivity and efficiency. This was stated by Chief Minister, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while inaugurating the North Zone-II Regional Conference on 'Contemporary Judicial Development and Strengthening Justice through Law and Technology' here on Saturday, added the press release.

He highlighted the importance of technology in making the lives of common people easier in every field, including the judiciary.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to view technology as an ally in bringing about change and strengthening the judicial system. With the inclusion of modern technology, the functioning of the judiciary has accelerated. During the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual hearings had proved a boon for all, which saved both money and time of the people, added the Chief Minister.

He said that a reliable and speedy judicial system is essential for a healthy and self-confident society, as well as for the development of the country and when justice is seen being served, the faith of the common man in the constitutional institutions gets strengthened and continuous improvement of law and order becomes possible.

The delay in justice is one of the biggest challenges being faced by the country and the judiciary is seriously working to solve this problem, said the CM. The Alternative Dispute Redressal option is a means of resolving disputes and preparing the legal education in line with technology should be an important goal for all those associated with this profession, he added.

The two-day conference is being attended by approximately 160 Judges of the Supreme Court of India, High Courts and Subordinate Courts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and was organized by the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Judicial Academy Bhopal. (ANI)

