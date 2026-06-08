India News | Himachal CM Sukhu Inaugurates Sanjauli Multipurpose Sports Stadium in Shimla, Announces Rs 1 Cr for Improvements

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday inaugurated a Multipurpose Sports Stadium at Sanjauli in Shimla, constructed for Rs 3.18 crore.

The stadium features an open ground for sports events, an open hall, a kitchen, and other modern amenities.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 crore for the further improvement and development of the Sanjauli Ground, along with the setting up of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) and the upgradation of the local Sanjauli Holi Fair to a district-level status.

As part of the International Summer Festival Shimla, CM Sukhu inaugurated the state's first 'Chitta Awareness' Volleyball Tournament at the newly built stadium. He unveiled the tournament's running trophy and announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the winning team.

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During the event, the Chief Minister took the salute of a march-past presented by 13 teams participating from across the state and administered an oath against drug abuse to all participants.

Highlighting the government's sports vision, Sukhu stated that efforts are underway to host 'Khelo India' competitions in Himachal Pradesh, with necessary directions already issued to the concerned department.

He added that the state government has enhanced the prize money for international competition winners and will soon introduce a policy to reward national-level sports winners to further promote sports culture. He also shared that another stadium is being constructed at Ghatasani near Shimla at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

Recalling his school days, the Chief Minister said, "I used to participate in sports competitions during my school days and, therefore, understand the challenges faced by players. We have increased the diet money for sportspersons.

He informed that athletes participating in state-level competitions are now being provided a diet money of Rs 400 per day, while those competing outside the state receive Rs 500 per day. Additionally, air travel facilities are being provided to players for journeys exceeding 200 kilometres, he added.

Local MLA Harish Janartha stated that the Sanjauli Ground is one of the oldest in the area, and a long-pending demand for a quality sports ground has now been fulfilled. He remarked that encouraging youth to embrace sports while staying away from drugs reflects the visionary approach of the Chief Minister. He also noted that several other sports grounds are currently being developed across Shimla.

The event was attended by the Mayor of MC Shimla Surinder Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, and Director of Youth Services and Sports Shivam Pratap Singh, among other dignitaries. (ANI)

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