Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu received a warm welcome from the residents of the Killar area of remote Pangi Valley in Chamba district.

The Chief Minister landed at the Dharwas helipad, where locals dressed in traditional attire greeted him enthusiastically. Representatives from various Panchayats honored him at the helipad and brought their concerns to his attention.

The Chief Minister assured the people of prompt redressal of their issues and said that the state government was committed to the development of tribal areas.

He announced Rs 25 lakh each for the construction of Mahila Mandal Bhawans (women's community centers) in Dharwas and Lunj.

Additionally, he declared Rs 10 lakh for the completion of another Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Lunj and Rs 1 lakh each for three Mahila Mandals for purchasing necessary equipment.

Encouraging residents to establish solar power plants on private land, Chief Minister Sukhu said, "The state government will offer a 5 percent interest subsidy for setting up solar energy projects ranging from 250 KW to 1 MW in tribal areas. Whereas, in non-tribal regions, projects between 250 KW and 1 MW will receive a 4 percent interest subsidy, while larger projects exceeding 1 MW will be eligible for a 3 percent interest subsidy."

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister will stay overnight in Killar and preside over the state-level Himachal Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, MLA Sunder Thakur, Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Chairman Devender Shyam, CM's OSD Ritesh Capret, APMC Chamba Chairman Lalit Thakur, Congress leader Surjit Bharmauri, along with representatives of various Panchayats, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal, SP Abhishek Yadav and other senior officials were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

