Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who paid a visit to Kharahan in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Thursday, assured of adequate assistance to the people affected due to natural calamity and stated that the government was standing with all those who have lost their houses completely or partially due to landslides triggered by heavy rains.

He announced to provide compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to all those, whose houses were partially damaged and stated that the government was considering enhancing the relief amount to those, whose houses have been completely destroyed.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Girl Tied, Dragged by Father on Bike at Full Speed for Eloping With Her Boyfriend, Dies; Case Registered.

Interacting with the people, the Chief Minister assured of the restoration of roads immediately. He said that the government has enhanced the relief amount multifold. The relief amount for partially damaged houses has been enhanced from Rs 10 thousand to Rs 1 lakh, besides increasing the amount of loss of milch cattle from Rs 30 thousand to Rs 55 thousand.

The families who have completely lost their land and homes would be relocated to some other place. Despite limited financial resources, the government will extend all possible help to the people affected, said the Chief Minister, adding that keeping in mind the transportation of apple produce from the orchards to the markets, temporary routes were being prepared in the areas where the roads were heavily blocked or have caved in.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly By-Elections 2023: Central Forces To Be Deployed in Bypolls for Two Seats on September 5.

"I am pained that the opposition was doing politics during the hours of the disaster and seeking it as an opportunity to remain in the news," said Sukhu. Our Government believes in serving the people without any motive or political gains and we are working for the welfare of the people as a whole," he said.

"It is unfortunate that the state has not received its due amount of relief and rehabilitation, even the first instalment, from the Union government, though the central team is in Himachal as of now for the second time, assessing the loss. I hope that the state will receive its first installment," added Sukhu.

Earlier, Chief Minster also listened to and interacted with the people at Bhargaon en route to Kharahan. On the demand of the locals, Sukhu issued directions for the completion of the Kurpan drinking water supply scheme by 25th December. The scheme will also cater to the drinking water requirements of the people of Theog. He also issued directions for the completion of under construction Chaber Road to the concerned authorities.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLAs Nand Lal and Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Zila Parishad President Chandraprabha Negi, Congress leader Prakash Thakur and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)