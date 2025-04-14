Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, unveiled a statue of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar at the Deputy Commissioner's Office complex in Hamirpur on Monday.

According to a release, the Chief Minister also dedicated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects amounting to about Rs 38 crore.

Also Read | NEET MDS Admit Card 2025 at natboard.edu.in: NBEMS To Release Hall Ticket for Masters of Dental Surgery Exam on April 15, Knows Steps To Download.

Speaking at the commemorative event organised by the Congress Party's Scheduled Castes Department, CM Sukhu paid tribute to Ambedkar and said that his vision and leadership laid the foundation of a Constitution that ensures welfare, equality, and justice for all sections of society.

Inspired by Babasaheb's ideals, the Chief Minister said that the present state government was committed to building a self-reliant and prosperous Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | German Cartel Office Clears UniCredit Stake in Commerzbank.

"Despite the challenges posed by the reduction in GST compensation and significant cuts in revenue deficit grants by the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, the State Government has taken major steps to strengthen the fiscal system. The positive outcomes are now visible, and we seek continued public support to carry this momentum forward," he said.

The release stated that CM Sukhu announced that new departments for Nephrology and Neurology would also be established at the Hamirpur Medical College.

"The state government was working to provide the best health and education systems in the country. After establishing the Cardiology Department at Hamirpur Medical College, new departments for Nephrology and Neurology would also be set up. It would offer modern treatment for kidney and neurological ailments within the region," Sukhu said.

He added that Rs 85 crore had already been sanctioned for a dedicated Cancer Care Institute in Hamirpur.

Chief Minister while highlighting the reforms done in education sector said that the State Government was committed to providing quality education through the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools for the children of the state.

He said that the previous government opened several educational institutions without any budgetary provision, students, or basic infrastructure.

"Similar irregularities had been observed in the health sector as well, which the present government was actively rectifying," he added.

Referring to the State Budget, he highlighted the government's various welfare and developmental schemes to strengthen the rural economy.

"Minimum support prices for natural farming produce have been raised, and daily wages under MGNREGA have been substantially increased," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)