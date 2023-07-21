Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): In an effort to support the orchardists in the apple belts of the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday evening unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at facilitating apple growers and ensuring a smooth transportation process for their produce during a meeting with the Arthiya Association.

While presiding over the meeting with the Arthiya Association the Himachal Pradesh CM said that the state government remained steadfast in its stance against any attempts to exploit apple growers.

"The State Government is focusing on road clearance in apple growing areas to facilitate growers and ensure smooth transportation of their produce aiding in timely delivery of their harvest, especially after some roads were adversely affected by the recent monsoon fury. Restoration works are being undertaken on war footing to repair the damaged roads promptly", said CM Sukhu.

To improve transportation infrastructure, the State Government was prioritizing the strengthening of the Chhaila to Yashwant Nagar road, via Neri Bridge and a project with an outlay of Rs. 70 crore has been prepared under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) and a proposal has been submitted in this regard, said the Chief Minister.

The primary goal of this endeavour was to alleviate any transportation hindrances faced by the orchardists during the apple season, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that the administration is considering establishing a Controlled Atmosphere (CA) depot in strategic areas throughout the State to improve post-harvest storage capabilities.

These CA stores will be set up at Bhawanagar (Kinnaur), Sandasu (Chirgaon), Anu (Jubbal), Chopal (Shimla), Jabli (Solan), Sundernagar (Mandi), Duttnagar (Rampur Bushahr) and Kharapathar (Shimla).

Moreover, efforts are being made to construct another CA store on State Government land at Kundli border in Delhi thereby bolstering the storage capacity and accessibility for apple growers, said the CM.

Sukhu stated that the State Government was thinking about opening a distillery to make sure that apple farmers could profit from their produce even when they encountered difficulties like rotting apples.

He further said that this initiative intends to make use of apples that would not fulfil market requirements for a fresh supply, transforming them into valuable resources and boosting the growers' income.

The Arthiya Association, after the Chief Minister's intervention, has agreed to weigh or purchase apples based on the older system, accommodating the convenience of the growers.

The association expressed its full cooperation with the State Government in their shared commitment to supporting the apple-growing community.

MLA Sudarshan Singh Babloo, Officers on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma and Ritesh Kapret and other dignitaries were present in the meeting. (ANI)

