India News | Himachal CM Sukhu Urges Newly Sworn-in PRI Representatives to Lead Rural Development and Fight Drugs

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday called upon newly elected Panchayat representatives to play a proactive role in rural development and lead the fight against drug abuse, particularly the menace of heroin ("chitta"), while addressing a swearing-in ceremony of Panchayat Pradhans and Up-Pradhans in Shimla.

The oath-taking ceremony for newly elected Panchayat representatives from Shimla district was held at Hotel Peterhoff, where Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur administered the oath of office and secrecy to Pradhans and Up-Pradhans from 441 Panchayats.

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Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sukhu congratulated the newly elected representatives and expressed hope that their five-year tenure would prove to be a "golden period" for their respective Panchayats.

"Nearly 90 per cent of Himachal Pradesh's population lives in rural areas. If our villages and Panchayats develop, the state will move forward rapidly. Panchayat representatives have a crucial role in ensuring grassroots development and improving the lives of rural residents," Sukhu said.

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The Chief Minister urged the elected representatives to work with dedication for public welfare, strengthen local governance, and address key issues affecting rural communities.

The Chief Minister also expressed condolences over a separate tragic incident involving the husband of a woman Panchayat representative.

"This is a very unfortunate incident. There have been various disputes related to the institution in the past as well. I will seek detailed information later. A meeting will be held after this programme, and I will share the latest status of the case," Sukhu told reporters.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur congratulated the newly elected representatives and said Panchayats remain the foundation of Himachal Pradesh's development framework.

"I extend my best wishes to all newly elected Pradhans, Up-Pradhans and members of Panchayati Raj institutions. Their contribution will be vital in fulfilling the aspirations of the people and accelerating rural development," Thakur said, while addressing the ceremony.

The newly elected Panchayat representatives outlined their priorities for local development while speaking to ANI.

Himi Devi, the newly elected Pradhan from Tarapur Panchayat, said improving roads, pathways and drinking water facilities would be her top priorities.

"When I visited every part of my Panchayat seeking votes, people highlighted the poor condition of roads and pathways. Children going to Anganwadis and schools face difficulties. My priority will be road construction, safe drinking water and ensuring that all government schemes reach every resident," Himi Devi said.

She also raised concerns over alleged environmental violations by some tourism establishments and said action would be sought against any activity affecting local water sources.

Nena Chauhan, the newly elected Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Bhanog, said she would actively support the government's anti-drug campaign.

"As advised by the Chief Minister and Education Minister, I will work to ensure that every family and every village in my Panchayat remains free from drugs. I will continue to work with the same trust and support that the people have shown in electing me," Chauhan said.

Hemraj Sharma, a newly elected Panchayat representative, said he would work without discrimination and focus on overall development.

"We have taken an oath with sincerity and commitment. We will remain dedicated to the development of our Panchayat and work for every resident without any discrimination. We will also strongly oppose drug abuse and work towards making our Panchayat free from chitta," Sharma said.

Kanshi Ram Sharma, who has been elected Pradhan of Baghu Panchayat for a third consecutive term, thanked residents for reposing faith in him once again.

"The major issues in my Panchayat include drinking water, roads, pathways and parking facilities. I pledge to complete pending development works and ensure the overall development of Baghu Panchayat over the next five years," Sharma said.

Referring to the anti-drug campaign, he added, "Drug abuse has become a serious concern across the country. We will cooperate fully with the administration and government to eliminate such activities from our area."

The ceremony witnessed participation from a large number of newly elected Panchayat representatives, who pledged to work collectively for development, public welfare and social reform initiatives across their respective regions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)