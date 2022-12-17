Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Congress leader Deepa Das Munshi in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Himachal Congress Screening Committee chairperson and former Congress MP Deepa Das Munshi in New Delhi on Saturday.

According to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, it was a courtesy meeting between the two leaders.

Deepa Das Munshi congratulated the Chief Minister and wished him a successful tenure.

MLAs Harshwardhan Chauhan, Sanjay Awasthi, Sunder Singh Thakur, Ajay Solanki, Bhuvneshwar Gaud, Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, office bearers of Indian Youth Congress were present amongst others on the occasion.

Last week, Sukhu took oath as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, also took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top leaders of Congress, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, bagging a total of 40 seats. (ANI)

