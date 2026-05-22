India News | Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Pays Tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on His Death Anniversary

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has paid tributes to former Prime Minister the late Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, being observed as Anti-Terrorism Day at Sadbhawana Chowk, Chhota Shimla.

On the occasion, while interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that the Congress Party had lost two of its Prime Ministers, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, in the fight against terrorism in the country.

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Recalling the immense contributions of Rajiv Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that during his tenure as Prime Minister, he laid the foundation for the information technology revolution in India, which transformed the nation's technological and communication landscape.

He said that a 33 per cent reservation for women had been ensured in Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies to strengthen their participation and leadership in the development process.

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Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla, Surinder Chauhan, Chairman, HP Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Nardev Kanwar, Chairman, HP State Cooperative Bank, Devender Shyam, Vice Chairman, HP State Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Vishal Chambyal, Deputy Mayor, Uma Kaushal, Councillors and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

He described him as a visionary leader who empowered youth and women while laying the foundation for India's IT and communication revolution.

After returning from Delhi and attending a Congress tribute programme in Shimla on Wednesday afternoon, the Chief Minister told the media that Rajiv Gandhi transformed the country through modern thinking and progressive policies.

"Rajiv Gandhi reduced the voting age from 21 years to 18 years so that youth could participate actively in democracy," Sukhu said.

He said the concept of providing 33 per cent reservation to women in Panchayati Raj institutions was also initiated by Rajiv Gandhi and was later increased to 50 per cent.

The Chief Minister said Rajiv Gandhi had laid the foundation for the IT and communication revolution in the country. "When America refused to provide a supercomputer to India, Rajiv Gandhi had said that the 21st century would belong to India's IT revolution," he said.

CM Sukhu said Indian engineers were making a mark globally due to the visionary leadership of Rajiv Gandhi. He also remembered the sacrifices of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, saying both leaders lost their lives while fighting terrorism. (ANI)

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