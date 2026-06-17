India News | Himachal CM Urges Centre to Increase Free Power Royalty Share in CPSU Projects

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs at New Delhi late last evening.

He requested the Union Minister to increase the free power royalty share beyond 12 per cent over and above the normal free power royalty in the CPSU projects where the critical period of the initial 12 years has been completed.

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CM Sukhu also urged the GoI to increase free power to 50 per cent in the 180 MW Baira Siul hydroelectric project, as it has completed 44 years of commissioning.

Chief Minister also raised the issue of inordinate delay in payment of energy arrears due to the state in the BBMB projects. He listed out the difficulties faced by people of the state when these projects were executed. He said that thousands of people were displaced, the state faced adverse environmental impacts and added that settlement of Pong Dam oustees is still far from sight.

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Chief Minister requested that Haryana and Punjab give consent to provide energy arrears of 13066 MU as on 31st October 2011, and with 6 per cent thereafter. He added that in case the energy arrears are to be paid in monetary terms, then the tentative amount will be 7784 crore, calculated with compound interest at the rate of 6 per cent till date.

He also narrated the history of the Shanan hydroelectric project and the legitimate right of the state.Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu requested Manohar Lal Khattar for financial assistance for the development of HimChandigarh and Aero City at Kangra, aiming at planned urbanisation, economic growth, tourism and investment in the state.

He apprised the Union Minister that the state is proposing projects amounting to 1179 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund in 24 Urban local bodies, out of which projects worth 660 crore have been submitted to the GoI in the first phase.

He also urged for releasing 12.33 crore under the Clean Hilly and Himalayan Cities Initiative for the timely implementation of sanitation and waste management interventions. He also requested the release of the balance funds of 64.45 crore for earlier sanctioned projects under AMRUT. He also urged for approving 43 projects in 14 ULBs under AMRUT Mitra, submitted to the GoI for approval.

CM Sukhu informed that the state is in the process of implementing a QR-based digital door plate system across ULBs to provide a unique property identity. He urged for financial support of 18 crore over a period of five years to facilitate the implementation of its second phase.

Chief Secretary KK Pant, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh, and Director Energy Rakesh Prajapati were present in the meeting. (ANI)

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