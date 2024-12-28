Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Severe cold has gripped Himachal Pradesh, with Dharamshala recording a minimum temperature of zero to one degree Celsius.

Intermittent rainfall and dense fog have enveloped the Dhauladhar mountains, which have received fresh snowfall. Tourists in the region are eagerly awaiting snowfall in the town.

In areas like Naddi, Dharamkot, Bhagsunag, and McLeodganj, the minimum temperature has dropped to zero to one degree Celsius, while the daytime temperature hovers around four to five degrees Celsius.

Shrey, a tourist, told ANI, "It's very cold here, and we are hoping to see snowfall. It's chilling as our hands and feet are frozen. We are wearing multiple layers of clothes and still need to trek to Dharamkot. The rain has made the paths slippery, and since our hotel room doesn't have a heater, it's even more challenging. However, finding some fire around here is a relief for us."

Another tourist, Siddharth, shared his experience, saying, "It's extremely cold here. As tourists, we come to explore, but the cold often keeps us indoors. Still, we are waiting for snow, which will enhance the experience. We came prepared with proper winter clothing, but those unaware of these conditions might face difficulties."

Shimla and the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have also been reeling under heavy rainfall and snowfall over the past 24 hours, causing landslides and significant disruptions to daily life. Continuous rain has melted snow in Shimla and its surrounding areas, further dropping temperatures and intensifying the bone-chilling cold.

The harsh weather conditions are impacting not only residents but also daily wage workers who rely on their earnings for survival.

In Shimla, relentless rain and plunging temperatures have made it exceedingly difficult for locals and labourers to continue their routines, particularly those who brave the severe weather to ensure essential services are provided. (ANI)

