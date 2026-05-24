India News | Himachal: Congress to Hold Statewide Protests on May 25 Against Fuel Price Hike

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) will stage protest demonstrations at all district headquarters across the state on May 25 against the BJP-led central government for the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

HPCC president Vinay Kumar said party leaders, office-bearers, frontal organisations, and workers have been directed to ensure large participation in the protests.

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Expressing concern over the continuous increase in fuel prices, Vinay Kumar alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government had given oil companies a "free hand to loot the people of the country."

"The continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices is pushing the country deeper into the trap of inflation. The increase in fuel prices has also led to a sharp rise in the cost of essential commodities," he said.

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The HPCC chief accused the BJP of remaining "completely silent" over the issue of rising fuel prices and alleged that the party indulges only in politics while "playing with the emotions of the people." He asserted that Congress would continue to stand with the public against what he termed as injustice and would not step back from any democratic movement.

Taking a swipe at state BJP leaders, Vinay Kumar claimed that the party was "frustrated" following the results of the recent urban local body elections in Himachal Pradesh.

He further alleged that the BJP in the state was "rapidly heading towards disintegration" and claimed that the Congress would also emerge victorious in the ongoing Panchayati Raj institution elections.

"The BJP has always tried to mislead people through falsehoods, but it will no longer succeed in doing so," he added.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited raised petrol prices by about Rs 4.74 per litre and diesel prices by about Rs 4.82 per litre through revisions on May 15, 19 and 23. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)