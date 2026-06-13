India News | Himachal Dy CM Attends Grand Finale of Shimla Summer Festival 2026

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri attended the final cultural evening of the five-day International Shimla Summer Festival 2026 as the chief guest at the historic Ridge Maidan.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the International Shimla Summer Festival Organising Committee, Anupam Kashyap, on Friday honoured the chief guest with a traditional Himachali shawl, cap and memento.

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The Deputy Commissioner also felicitated Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Milkfed Chairman Maheshwar Singh Chauhan, HIMCON Chairman Vij Chauhan, Finance Department Secretary and Chief Minister's OSD Gopal Sharma.

The Deputy Chief Minister also released the souvenir of the International Shimla Summer Festival 2026.

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Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shimla Sachin Sharma, Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order) Pankaj Sharma, Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana, along with other distinguished guests and administrative officers, were present on the occasion.

The five-day-long Shimla Summer Festival concluded on Friday with thousands of tourists and residents thronging the historic Ridge Maidan, turning the state capital into a vibrant hub of culture, music and festivities.

The festival, one of Himachal Pradesh's most prominent cultural events, showcased the rich traditions, folk arts, local cuisine and handicrafts of the hill state while also featuring performances by artists from different parts of the country. Pleasant weather conditions and the scenic surroundings of Shimla further enhanced the appeal of the event, drawing large crowds throughout the festival.

While most visitors appreciated the cultural showcase and festive atmosphere, some tourists suggested that the event should be held outside the peak tourist season to reduce overcrowding and traffic congestion in the hill station.

Speaking to ANI, Deepak Chauhan, a tourist from Delhi, said he thoroughly enjoyed the festival but felt it would be better if it were organised in July instead of June.

"We are enjoying a lot and having a great time. The festival is wonderful, but there is too much traffic and heavy congestion because of the large number of people. My suggestion is that the Summer Festival should not be held during the peak tourist season. It can also be organised in July. The crowd has increased significantly, and traffic is getting affected, but overall it feels very good," Chauhan said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)