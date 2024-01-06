Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government has approved the creation of three police stations in the Una, Solan and Kangra districts of the state to provide people with quick assistance in crimes and to strengthen law and order in the state.

"The Government of Himachal Pradesh has conveyed its approval for the creation of three police stations, PS Tahliwal in District Una, PS Sayari in District Solan and PS Rehan in District Kangra (PD Nurpur)," a Police Department press release said.

It mentioned an additional 66 posts of various ranks for the police stations.

"Forty-six posts for PS Tahliwal, 13 for PS Rehan and 7 for Police Station Sayari. With the creation of the above three police stations, quick assistance will be ensured to thegeneral public in any emergent situation and additional police presence can deter crime andimprove response times to emergencies, making the area safer for residents," it said.

The Police Department expressed its gratitude to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhufor the creation of three new police stations in the state.

"These sanctions for the three new police stations will strengthen law and order in the state," the release said. (ANI)

