Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled the demise of former Director General of Police (DGP), Himachal Pradesh Ashwani Kumar.

Ashwani Kumar died in his residence at Brockhurst, Shimla yesterday. He had also served as Governor of Nagaland and Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Governor Dattatreya has expressed grief on former state DGP's death and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Ashwani Kumar had rendered his services with utmost dedication and would always be remembered by the people of the state. (ANI)

