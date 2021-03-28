Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday greeted people of the state on the occasion of Holi.

According to a press release, Governor said that Holi, the festival of colours had its own significance and identity. The festival would further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and would go a long way in promoting the unity and integrity of the country.

Extending his greetings, Thakur said that the fervour of Holi transcends the artificial barriers of religion, caste, creed and class and gives the message of social integration and fraternity. He urged the people to celebrate Holi at their home and avoid the public celebration of the festival, to ensure the safety of themselves as well as their family amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the press release read.

Holi will be celebrated on March 29. However, public celebrations in most states across the country have been prohibited amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)