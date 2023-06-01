Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the four-day-long International Shimla Summer Festival at the historic Ridge here on Thursday evening, a release said.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Aditya Negi, Chairman of the Summer Festival Organising Committee welcomed the Governor and honoured him by presenting a Himachali cap, a shawl and a Memento.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says ‘Instead of Showing Strength to Enemies Sitting on Borders, We Are Fighting Among Ourselves’.

The Governor also witnessed the cultural programme, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)