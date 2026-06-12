India News | Himachal Govt Approves Kinnaur Kailash Yatra with 375 Pilgrims Per Day Capacity: Himachal Horticulture Minister Negi

Reckong Peo (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the annual Kinnaur Kailash Yatra from July 1 to July 30, with a cap of 375 pilgrims per day, mandatory registration for guides and tour operators, and enhanced environmental safeguards to protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi announced on Friday.

The decision was taken after a district-level meeting attended by senior officials of the district administration, police, forest, health and irrigation departments, representatives of Gram Panchayats Puari, Purgani and Ribba, local tour operators, youth organisations and various dev sabhas associated with the pilgrimage route.

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Negi said the meeting was convened to address concerns and objections raised by local dev sabhas, including those from Puari, Ribba, Purgani and Ralimeber, regarding the conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

"After listening to all stakeholders in detail, we concluded that the Kinnaur Kailash Yatra is not only an important pilgrimage for devotees but also a major source of livelihood for local youth. The yatra attracts pilgrims, adventure tourists and trekkers from across the country, generating employment opportunities and promoting tourism in the tribal district," Negi said.

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The minister said several dev sabhas had raised concerns over cleanliness, waste management and the impact of increasing footfall on local biodiversity, including medicinal herbs, flowers and other ecologically sensitive resources found along the route. Some representatives had also demanded that the pilgrimage be discontinued.

However, Negi said the administration had held consultations with deity committees and community representatives over time and noted that deities associated with Puari and Purgani had previously granted consent for the pilgrimage to continue.

"Considering the larger public interest and the importance of the pilgrimage to the local economy, we have decided to continue the yatra while addressing all concerns through stricter regulation and monitoring," he said.

To ensure sustainability and safety, the administration has formulated detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering crowd management, environmental protection and emergency response measures.

As part of the new arrangements, only 375 persons will be allowed to proceed towards the upper camps each day, and movement of pilgrims will be regulated according to prevailing weather conditions. The pilgrimage will remain officially open from July 1 to July 30, after which it will be closed.

The minister said all tour operators and guides accompanying pilgrims and tourists will be required to register with the administration and obtain official identity cards. Only registered guides will be permitted to operate during the yatra.

Negi also announced that local dev sabhas would be encouraged to participate in monitoring cleanliness and environmental compliance along the pilgrimage route. Members deputed for monitoring will be provided accommodation, tents and food arrangements by the administration at Maling Khatta.

"The administration is fully committed to ensuring that the pilgrimage is safe, accessible and environmentally responsible. We want the yatra to be conducted smoothly without causing any damage to the environment," Negi said.

Extending his best wishes to devotees, tourists, tour operators, local residents and government officials involved in the event, the minister expressed confidence that the pilgrimage would be conducted successfully through collective cooperation and adherence to regulations.

The Kinnaur Kailash Yatra is among Himachal Pradesh's most revered high-altitude pilgrimages and attracts thousands of devotees and adventure enthusiasts every year to the sacred Kinnaur Kailash peak in the tribal district of Kinnaur. (ANI)

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