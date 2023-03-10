Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday denotified 19 newly-opened government colleges in the state.

In an official notification, the government stated, "The Governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to de-notify the following newly opened Government degree colleges with immediate effect, in the public interest".

Also Read | El Nino Weather Patterns May Affect India Adversely, Likely To Cause Monsoon Rain Deficit: Experts.

The 19 government colleges that have been de-notified include the names of Sanskrit College Jagat Sukh in Kullu, Pangana College in Mandi and Swarghat College in Bilaspur.

The government also announced the promotion of the Chief Engineer (PMGSY) of HPPWD, Er Deepak Kumar Sharma to the post of Chief Engineer.

Also Read | Maharashtra Horror: Married Woman From Beed Raped and Starved, Her Menstrual Blood Sold for Rs 50,000 for Black Magic Rituals; FIR Registered.

"On the recommendations of the Screening Committee, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order the promotion of Er Deepak Kumar Sharma, Chief Engineer (PMGSY) HPPWD, Shimla to the post of Engineer-in-chief, HPPWD, on regular basis with immediate effect," the order stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)