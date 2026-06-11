India News | Himachal Govt Enhances Study Leave Benefits; Employees to Get Full Salary During Higher Education

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday announced that state employees will now receive 100 per cent of their salary while on study leave for higher education.

Earlier, the employees availing study leave were entitled to leave salary equivalent to 40 per cent of the pay they were drawing before proceeding on leave, along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

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However, adopting a sympathetic and employee-friendly approach, the state government has amended Rule 56 of the CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972, enabling employees on study leave to receive 100 per cent of their salary during the period of higher studies.

Chief Minister Sukhu had made an announcement in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 regarding the same. The employees who had previously availed study leave under the earlier provisions would also be paid the balance due amount of salary as per the revised rules.

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The state government has observed that acquiring advanced qualifications and upgrading professional skills through higher studies not only contributes to the individual growth of the employees but also enhances their efficiency and effectiveness, resulting in improved delivery of public services to the people.

To avail this benefit, the government official will be required to furnish an undertaking stating that he or she is not receiving any scholarship, stipend, or remuneration from any part-time employment during the study period. The state government had earlier restored full salary during study leave for Allopathy doctors pursuing higher and specialised courses at premier medical institutions.

CM Sukhu said that the state government remains committed to the welfare of its employees and continues to extend various benefits to them. He noted that soon after assuming office, the present government restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for 1.36 lakh NPS employees, ensuring financial security and dignity in their post-retirement life.

The Chief Minister further said that the enhanced study leave benefit would encourage employees to pursue higher education and acquire advanced skills, which would ultimately improve the quality and efficiency of services delivered to the people. (ANI)

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