Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla administered the 'Oath of Office and Secrecy' to the newly inducted Cabinet Ministers Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings.

MLA from the Ghumarwin assembly constituency of district Bilaspur, held several important posts in the Congress Party, including, Secretary of HPCC, Vice President/General Secretary, of State Youth Congress, and President.

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in December 2007 and again in 2012.

He remained a member of the Estimates & Human Development Committees from 2007-2012 and Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 2013 to May 2017.

Yadvinder Goma is an MLA from the Jaisinghpur assembly constituency of district Kangra AND remained President of the Youth Congress from Jaisinghpur from 2010 to 2015, General Secretary, of State Rajeev Gandhi Panchayati Raj organization from 2011 to 2014 and President, of Himachal Pradesh Congress SC Cell from 2019-2021.

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 2012 and again in December 2022. He was nominated as Chairman of the Subordinate Legislation Committee of Vidhan Sabha and a Member of the Welfare & Rules Committees. (ANI)

