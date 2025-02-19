Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): The State Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has taken a significant step to strengthen the healthcare sector by "granting full salary" to MBBS doctors pursuing postgraduate studies or specialized training in India or abroad, an official statement from the CM's office said.

"Previously, doctors on study leave received only 40 per cent of their salary, which was discouraging them from advancing their medical education," the CMO said.

"These doctors balance patient care responsibilities with their educational commitments, which was vital for both their professional growth and the state's healthcare system. By ensuring full pay during study leave, the government aims to support doctors in balancing their educational aspirations with their professional responsibilities. This move would enhance the quality of medical training, encourage specialization, and ultimately improve healthcare services across the state. Once these doctors complete their higher studies, they would serve in government health institutions, contributing to a more advanced and well-equipped healthcare system in Himachal Pradesh," it added.

It added that the the present state government has prioritized healthcare by launching various initiatives to provide specialized medical services within the state.

It further said that significant investments have been made to procure advanced medical equipment for medical colleges, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside the state.

"Super-specialist doctors and MDs would play a crucial role in strengthening healthcare services, ensuring better patient outcomes and making quality medical care more accessible to the people of Himachal Pradesh," it said. (ANI)

