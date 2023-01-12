Shimla, Jan 12 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the industries department to work on a proposal for setting up a dedicated investment and facilitation bureau in the state to provide all clearance and approvals in time-bound manner.

The step would give a momentum to the investment in the state, Sukhu said while presiding over a review meeting with the industries department on Wednesday evening.

The proposal would play a pivotal role in making Himachal Pradesh as the most preferred investment destination for investors, he said and added that this bureau will provide one stop solution for the investment in various sectors such as industries, tourism, food processing, Ayurveda, IT/Information technology enabled services (ITeS), power, health and education institutions.

The chief minister also directed to prepare a document with all the requisite policies and rules for the bureau. Directions were also given to expedite the process of appointing a transaction Advisor for selection of Strategic Investor for the Bulk Drug Park, a statement issued here said.

Principal Secretary, Industries, R D Nazeem shared broad contours of the proposed Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bureau for the state, which will have vested powers for granting approvals and clearances for the projects with capacity of more than Rs.10 crore.

He further informed that senior experts from line departments will be brought on deputation to the Bureau, thereby granting requisite approvals in a time-bound manner.

Nazeem also apprised of the urgent need to select a strategic investor for development, operation and maintenance of the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Una.

