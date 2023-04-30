Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Himachal Government has decided to regularize the services of the contractual employees, who have completed two years of service as of March 31, 2023, said an official statement on Sunday.

Additionally, those who are due to complete two years of service by September 30, 2023, will also be regularized after the said date.

Furthermore, the State Government has also decided to regularize services of the daily wage workers, who have completed four years of service as of March 31, 2023.

Those who are due to complete four years of services by September 30, 2023, will also be regularized accordingly. Notifications regarding these decisions have been issued by the State Government here today.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "The present State Government is committed to the welfare of the employees and had taken various measures to benefit the State Government employees."

"Despite the precarious financial conditions of the State, a three per cent Dearness Allowance had already been released to the employees and pensioners of the State Government," the CM added.

CM Sukhu further said, "The State Government has also fulfilled the longstanding demand of the employees by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme for NPS employees. This decision has benefitted 1.36 lakh employees."

"It would provide social security and the right to live a dignified life to all the employees, who have contributed immensely to the development of the State. The present State Government has adopted a humanitarian approach to take decisions for the welfare of every section of society," he further stated. (ANI)

