India News | Himachal Govt Signs MoU with United Nations Development Programme to Advance Climate-resilient, Sustainable Development

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): The Himachal government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance climate-resilient, inclusive and sustainable development in the State.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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Secretary of Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Sushil Singla, signed the MoU on behalf of the State Government, while Dr Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, signed on behalf of UNDP.

According to the release, the partnership envisages collaboration in key areas such as circular economy, waste management, social inclusion of waste management workers, electric mobility for waste collection and other climate-resilient development priorities.

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The MoU also covers natural resource management and biodiversity conservation, including landscape restoration, ecosystem-based adaptation, nature-based solutions, biodiversity-linked sustainable livelihoods for local communities, protection of critical habitats and biodiversity corridors and strengthening of regulatory and governance frameworks for ecological resilience in climate-vulnerable regions of the state.

In addition, the partnership will promote gender-responsive and socially inclusive development by ensuring the participation of women, marginalised communities and informal workers in planning and implementation processes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the agreement would enable the state to integrate global best practices with local solutions to protect its fragile Himalayan ecology while creating sustainable green livelihood opportunities for its people. He expressed confidence that the collaboration would accelerate the state's progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Chief Minister said that the MoU aligns with the state government's vision of transforming Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy state and a model for sustainable development in the Himalayan region.

He added that the partnership would focus on knowledge exchange, capacity building, implementation of pilot projects and mobilisation of climate finance to support long-term environmental and developmental goals.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the Safai Mitra Scheme, aimed at empowering informal waste management workers across the state.

He said that sanitation and waste workers play a crucial role in maintaining cleanliness and environmental sustainability through their invaluable services to society.

Sukhu said that the dignity, safety and socio-economic empowerment of Safai Mitras are central to the state government's circular economy vision. The scheme will ensure greater recognition, support and opportunities for those who contribute significantly to maintaining a clean and healthy environment. (ANI)

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