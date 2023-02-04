Shimla, (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu issued instructions regarding the treatment of 18-year-old Meenakshi Thakur who is suffering from a serious illness.

Meenakshi belonging to the Bijhari area of Hamirpur district and CM Sukhu passed the instructions that the state government will bear the entire cost of her treatment.

Meenakshi and her mother met with CM Sukhu at Circuit House today in Hamirpur. They informed him about her serious illness and her treatment at PGI Chandigarh. Meenakshi said that her family is not in a state to bear the treatment expenses.

Chief Minister Sukhu told the district administration to take all possible steps to help Meenakshi. He said that all the expenditure of Meenakshi's treatment would be taken care of by the state government. (ANI)

