Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will hold the budget session of the state assembly from February 26 to March 20, an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The decision to hold the budget session has been taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday, he said.

The budget session will have 17 sittings, the spokesperson added.

