India News | Himachal Govt Working to Bring Home the Body of Hamirpur Seafarer: Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan on Thursday condoled the death of Indian seafarer Aditya Sharma in an alleged attack on the Palau-flagged vessel MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz, describing the incident as a tragic loss for the state and expressing concern over the wider impact of the ongoing regional conflict.

A total of 24 Indian crew members were onboard MT Settebello, and officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three died in the alleged US attack. Sharma, a native of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was serving as a deck cadet on the vessel.

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Speaking to ANI, Chauhan said, "It is a deeply tragic loss for Himachal Pradesh. We are working with the Ministry of External Affairs to bring his mortal remains home, while closely monitoring the wider impact of the conflict on trade, industry and fuel supplies," said Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, adding, "This is an extremely unfortunate and painful incident for Himachal Pradesh."

He said the state administration is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned authorities to facilitate the return of the mortal remains to India and subsequently to Himachal Pradesh.

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"Our administration is in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs. Efforts are being made to ensure that the body is brought back to India and handed over to the family. We are also in touch with the bereaved family and extending all possible support," he said.

Expressing concern over the ongoing conflict in the region, Chauhan said the crisis has had far-reaching consequences beyond the tragic loss of life.

"The conflict has affected the entire world in one way or another. It has disrupted business activities, impacted exports and imports, and affected the supply of raw materials, much of which India sources from abroad," he said.

The minister noted that rising uncertainty in global energy markets has also put pressure on fuel prices, including petrol, diesel and cooking gas, with consequences for businesses and industries.

"Our industrial sector has already started feeling the impact. Business activity has slowed down, exports have been affected, and concerns over fuel prices continue to grow. The repercussions are being felt across sectors," Chauhan said.

However, he said there was no immediate concern regarding fuel availability in Himachal Pradesh.

"The Government of India is closely monitoring the situation, and the Himachal Pradesh government is also keeping a watch on developments. As of now, domestic supplies of petrol and diesel remain unaffected and adequate buffer stocks are available," he said.

Chauhan cautioned that if the conflict continues for a prolonged period, its economic consequences could become more severe.

"If the crisis drags on, there could be long-term implications for fuel supplies, trade and economic activity. We hope the situation stabilises soon," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)