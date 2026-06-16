India News | Himachal HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Dharamshala Waste Dumping, Seeks Reports on Highway Pollution, Crumbling Kangra Road

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged unscientific disposal of municipal waste in Dharamshala and the dumping of solid waste along a highway stretch in the town, directing authorities to submit detailed reports on the matter.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi directed the Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, and the Municipal Corporation, Dharamshala, to conduct inspections and file separate status reports before the next hearing scheduled for July 2.

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The Court took note of reports indicating that waste disposal within the limits of Dharamshala town was not being carried out in a scientific manner and that solid waste was allegedly being dumped on a highway stretch below the HRTC Workshop.

To independently verify the situation on the ground, the Bench directed the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Dharamshala, to inspect the site and submit a report.

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During the hearing, the Court also examined an ancillary issue concerning the poor condition of a State Highway stretch near Kangra, where tunnels are currently under construction to reduce travel distance.

Observing that the road was in a "pathetic condition," the Bench remarked that authorities appeared to have neglected the stretch on the assumption that it would become redundant once the tunnels became operational.

"Apparently, after the tunnels are made operational, the said stretch would become redundant and, therefore, the State is not paying heed to the said stretch of the road," the Court observed.

Taking serious note of the issue, the High Court directed the Superintending Engineer, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD), Kangra Circle, to file an affidavit explaining the condition of the road and the measures being taken for its maintenance.

The Bench further instructed the Secretary, DLSA, Kangra at Dharamshala, to inspect the road, take photographs of the damaged stretch and submit a factual report documenting its condition.

The matter is scheduled to come up for further hearing on July 2, when the Court will examine the reports submitted by the concerned authorities. (ANI)

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