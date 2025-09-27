Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 27 (ANI): After facing criticism on social media and political backlash, Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil on Saturday postponed his proposed foreign visit along with a 10-member team of health department officials and said it aims to "strengthen" and "modernize healthcare" system.

The minister clarified that the tour has been deferred and will now take place six months later, as he cited the situation in the state triggered by heavy rains.

Also Read | 'Sonam Wangchuk Arrest Under NSA Draconian': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Condemns Climate Activist's Arrest, Blames BJP for Ladakh Crisis.

A row erupted after reports in a section of the media that his son was to accompany him on the trip at government expense. The opposition BJP also targeted him.

Accepting that both his son and daughter-in-law were scheduled to travel, Shandil said they were going on "health grounds" and at personal expense.

Also Read | BKI Terrorist Extradited: Wanted Babbar Khalsa Member Parminder Singh Brought Back From Abu Dhabi in Joint Operation by CBI and Punjab Police (See Pic).

"Family members can travel on their own expense. My son was accompanying me due to health reasons, and there is nothing wrong in that," he said.

He also appeared irked over reports concerning the delegation accompanying him. "Journalists should focus on burning public issues rather than reporting on who is travelling abroad and with whom," he remarked.

At a press conference later, Shandil defended the need for foreign exposure visits, stressing their importance for modernizing Himachal's healthcare system.

"In the health services and medical sector, our government has introduced reformed and modern methods of treatment. Robotic surgeries have already begun at Tanda Medical College and Chamiyana Super Specialty Hospital, an extension of IGMC Shimla. We want to learn from global best practices and apply them here," he said.

Dismissing opposition criticism, Shandil alleged that the BJP was deliberately spreading misinformation.

"The BJP is making false allegations about my proposed visit. But we will prove and improve the health system in the state. During their regime, hospitals had no doctors and no facilities. Today, we have recruited 200 doctors and another 200 are being appointed. Very soon, all paramedical staff, doctors, and specialists will be in place," he asserted.

He added that while Himachal is facing financial challenges, including constraints in central budget allocations, the state government remains committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

"We are also determined to stop the exploitation by private hospitals. These exposure visits are necessary to learn modern techniques and technologies. Whoever goes abroad will show results, and our critics will see the difference. We will also learn from their criticism but we will not stop," he said.

"There were machines lying idle at IGMC for over twenty years. Now we are making sure the health system works for the people. Strengthening public healthcare is our priority, and we are committed to delivering results," the minister added.

BJP leader Jairam Thakur took potshots at the government in a social media post.

"The entire state is suffering due to the disaster. Roads have not yet been restored, nor have other services like electricity and water. People are wandering from hospital to hospital without treatment. Cancer patients' treatments are being interrupted due to non-payment of Him Care, while the Health Department is planning trips at government expense to London and Paris with family and friends," he said in a post on Facebook. Thakur termed the Congress government as "shameless". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)