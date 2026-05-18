India News | Himachal High Court Introduces Work-from-home, Carpooling Measures Amid Austerity Push

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Monday introduced work-from-home provisions for registry staff and carpooling arrangements for judges as part of austerity measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and streamlining administrative functioning amid the Centre's push for resource optimisation.

The measures, which came into immediate effect, were notified through a circular issued by Registrar General Bhupesh Sharma on May 18.

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According to the circular, the decisions were taken in line with recent directions issued by the Government of India's Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and a related communication from the Supreme Court of India.

The move also comes shortly after the Himachal Pradesh Governor's Secretariat initiated austerity measures in the state.

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As part of the initiative, judges of the High Court have unanimously resolved to encourage carpooling among themselves to ensure optimum utilisation of fuel amid rising concerns over fuel consumption and the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The High Court has also permitted up to 50 per cent of the staff in each branch or section of the Registry to work from home for up to two days a week, subject to approval by the concerned Registrars.

Officials said the remaining staff would continue to be present in the office to ensure uninterrupted functioning of court administration and judicial work. A weekly roster would be prepared in advance for the smooth functioning of the system.

The circular further clarified that employees permitted to work from home must remain accessible over the telephone at all times and should be prepared to report to the office whenever required.

The High Court has also empowered concerned registrars to restrict, withdraw or modify the work-from-home arrangement in branches where remote functioning is found ineffective or where the nature of work requires physical presence in the office.

The measures are being seen as part of broader efforts to rationalise administrative expenditure and optimise available resources without affecting essential judicial functioning. (ANI)

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