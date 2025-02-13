Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) Homestay owners in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday raised objections to the new homestay policy proposed by the state government, saying that several of its provisions are detrimental their interest and would impose an additional financial burden on them.

The proposed registration and renewal fees for homestays are too high, and the imposition of Goods and Services Tax (GST) is unfair, said Tanuja Dhanta, President of the Himachali Homestay Association.

The homestay operators were not consulted while framing the proposed policy, said Rigzin Samphel Heyreppa, a representative of the Lahaul and Spiti Homestay Association.

According to the new draft of the policy, the registration fee, which was previously nil, would range from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

The association added that homestays are not like commercial hotels and that the concept was started to boost local tourism, lifestyle, and cuisine.

The association has demanded a reduction in renewal fees, an increase in the validity period, and the removal of the requirement for structure stability certificates, which are difficult and expensive to procure.

They argued that the new policy could destabilise the small-scale homestay business, leading to unemployment in rural areas.

The association further requested that homestays be treated as domestic activities, with no commercial tax, extra fees, or unnecessary conditions imposed, in order to ensure that the homestay business remains an effective means of self-employment.

