Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Artists from various countries participated in the grand international cultural parade during the week-long International Mahashivratri Fair in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

In this cultural parade, groups from five countries, along with 20 teams from different parts of India, presented glimpses of their rich culture.

Also Read | Ramzan 2025 Wishes: LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Extend Ramadan Greetings to Everyone.

The foreign artists were from countries including Ukraine, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan.

Artists from Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, as well as from Himachal Pradesh's Chamba Pangi-Bharmour, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Sirmaur, also participated.

Also Read | What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam? How Can You Protect Your Sensitive Information While Searching for Jobs Online?.

Mandi district's Mandavya Kala Manch, Sangeet Sadan, Amar Yuvak Mandal, and Sankalp Yuvak Mandal artists were also part of the cultural parade.

The cultural groups from abroad shared their experiences, saying that participating in the Shivratri festival in India was a new and enjoyable experience for them.

Speaking to ANI, an artist from Thailand said, "We come from Thailand, and I have performed in the festival. I am really excited as it's a big festival, and I love India, everyone, and the culture."

Similarly, another Malaysian artist said, "We represent Malaysia. We presented three kinds of dances. Shivratri means Lord Shiva's night. This is my first time joining this festival. I think this is a very unique festival because many cultures from around the world are present, so I think it's a very special event."

A local artist expressed his pleasure after performing alongside international performers, saying, "Actually, the administration has truly conducted the fair on an international level.""We performed with international artists. So when we were performing, we felt like we were in some other place," he added.The audience also enjoyed various kinds of performances."Today, I liked this cultural parade. This is a great concept from the government and administration," said one attendee.A district administration official said, "Not only foreign groups participated, but performers from other states also took part.""This is the first time Mandi district has had the opportunity to provide such a cultural exchange, and there was a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Mandi," he added.He thanked the artists and audience of Mandi for showing enthusiasm during the festival.

"On behalf of the District Administration Mandi, I thank all the people of the market for encouraging all the artists who came here in large numbers, all the international troupes, and all the artists who came from other states. I also thank the groups from other districts of Himachal Pradesh for their support, and they encouraged the performers who gave a spectacular show today," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)