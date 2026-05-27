India News | Himachal: IAF Choppers Deploy 'Bambi Buckets' to Combat Kasauli Forest Fires

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): In a swift and critical operation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has mobilised its aviation assets to assist local authorities in dousing raging forest fires in the hills of Kasauli.

Responding to an urgent request for aerial support, IAF helicopters were deployed to the affected region today to carry out precision firefighting efforts.

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The operation utilises the specialised "Bambi Bucket" system--a flexible, underslung bucket attached to the helicopters designed to scoop water from nearby natural or man-made reservoirs and release it directly over targeted hotspots.

The challenging mountainous terrain, characterised by steep slopes and strong, unpredictable winds, has made ground access difficult for local forest fire crews.

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By deploying aerial assets, the IAF is providing a critical force multiplier, allowing for the rapid suppression of flames in areas that are otherwise unreachable.

The use of these aerial firefighting techniques is essential in protecting the fragile ecosystem of the Shivalik range and preventing the fire from spreading toward residential areas and tourist infrastructure.

Ground teams, working in coordination with the aerial units, remain on high alert to secure the perimeter and mop up remaining embers once the main intensity of the fire has been mitigated by the water drops.

Despite a sharp spike in temperatures and over 230 reported incidents this season, forest fires across Himachal Pradesh remain "largely under control," according to Sanjay Sood, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force).

Addressing the media in Shimla on Wednesday, Sood confirmed that while the state has battled 232 fire incidents impacting nearly 3,000 hectares of forest land, aggressive preparedness measures and rapid inter-agency coordination have prevented large-scale devastation.

A standout moment in the state's firefighting efforts occurred near the Kasauli region, where a fire threatened to spread toward an Indian Air Force (IAF) station and nearby villages. The blaze, which raged for nearly 15 hours, was successfully neutralised through a coordinated strike involving local forest officials, the civil administration, and the IAF.

"Air Force helicopters were deployed because the fire had spread close to the Air Force Station," Sood explained, noting that the aerial use of "Bambi Buckets" proved decisive in bringing the situation under control.

As mercury levels hit 40°C in districts like Una, the Forest Department has leaned heavily on modern technology to mitigate risk. 10 to 12 drones are currently patrolling highly sensitive areas, with plans to expand the fleet. An app-based alert system ensures field officers receive notifications of fire outbreaks within seconds.

The department has maintained 3,000 kilometres of fire lines and conducted controlled burning across 12,000 hectares to act as natural firebreaks. Over 2,000 sensitive forest beats are now staffed with dedicated firefighters, backed by round-the-clock monitoring from a central control room in Bilaspur.Sood emphasised that the department's success is increasingly driven by public participation. With more than one lakh citizens integrated into a mobile communication network, local Yuvak Mandals and Mahila Mandals are acting as the first line of defense, providing critical ground-level information.

While the state has incurred an estimated financial loss of approximately Rs 67 lakh, officials noted that these figures are preliminary and may be adjusted as the forest naturally regenerates post-monsoon.

To bolster future efforts, the Himachal government has urged the Centre to expand the Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme to more districts. In the interim, officials have restricted leaves for personnel in high-risk districts like Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Una to ensure maximum readiness throughout the remainder of the season. (ANI)

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