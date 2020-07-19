Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Famous Indian Coffee house at Shimla has been closed temporarily after one of its employees, who returned from Delhi, entered its kitchen, skipping the quarantine norms, police said. The worker has been sent to quarantine and a case has been registered against him.

According to the police, the case has been filed against him under sections 188, 269, 270 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"His samples for COVID-19 test have been taken and results are awaiting," it added.

On May 20, the Indian Coffee House resumed its take-away and delivery services following relaxations being introduced in restrictions during the 4th phase of lockdown.The Coffee House, which opened in 1957, operates on Shimla's Mall Road. (ANI)

